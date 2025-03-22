Sam Pandolfo had two good showings on Saturday. (Robert Chalmers/Cohen's Hockey)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — There were two games on Saturday at the U.S. National Team Development Program's Evaluation Camp.

They were big, as the lines and teams changed for the first time since the start of camp. Only one game remains, which is on Sunday at 11 am. Then, it's up to the NTDP to pick next season's U17 team from this crop of '09s.

Saturday provided six periods for players to make strong cases to be picked.

On Thursday, I focused only on New Englanders. I widened my lens to the entire group on Friday and the same was true in both Saturday games.

Here are some players who stood out on the second-to-last day. Just because someone isn't mentioned doesn't mean they weren't good. These players just did a good amount to help their case.