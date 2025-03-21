New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

USNTDP Evaluation Camp 2025: Who moved into being favorites on Friday?

Avatar photo
By

Christian Semetsis has had a strong two days at NTDP Evaluation Camp. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — There was only one game on Friday at the U.S. National Team Development Program's Evaluation Camp. Players competed in three 20-minute periods on Team McAvoy (Blue) and Team Larkin (Red).

In Thursday's story, I completed reports on how each New Englander and prospect who plays in the region fared on the first day of games.

We're going to do things a bit differently in this story.

With two days of games done, I want to give some insight into the entire field. Who performed well on Friday and who is making the strongest cases to be picked when this camp finishes?

It was only one game, but let's dive into some standouts and observations from Friday.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

USNTDP Evaluation Camp 2025: Who moved into being favorites on Friday?

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — There was only one game on Friday at the U.S. National Team Development Program's Evaluation Camp. Players competed in three 20-minute periods…
Read More
Jayden Elias

‘A rockstar’: How Jayden Elias is leaving her mark at Portsmouth Abbey

When Jayden Elias took the ice at Portsmouth Abbey three seasons ago, she was thrown right into the fire. Coach Kurt Carter had the goaltender…
Read More

USNTDP Evaluation Camp 2025: Who showed well on Thursday?

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — On Thursday, games began in the 2025 U.S. National Team Development Program Evaluation Camp. Players hit the ice at 9 a.m. for…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter