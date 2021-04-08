New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

USHL, Team USA prospects game exposes Bay State’s lack of development

By

Team USA dominated the USHL All-Stars, 7-1, Wednesday night in Plymouth, Mich., in the annual prospects showcase. (USA Hockey)

The Dropkick Murphys’ hit single was blaring throughout USA Hockey Arena after Team USA tacked on its seventh goal against the outmatched All-Stars from the USHL.

“Shipping Up to Boston” was the apt refrain, and it begged the question: Where had Boston’s prospects been shipped? Had they lost their legs climbing up the topsails? Forty-four players had suited up for the Biosteel All-American Game, yet not a single soul from the Bay State.

“Actually, we have one,” said NTDP coach Dan Muse of Canton, Mass., referring to the injured Jack Hughes (Westwood, Mass.), who will be heading to Northeastern in the fall. Muse added that there are plenty of Mass. men currently in the National Hockey League. And U-20 standouts including Matt Boldy (Millis, Mass.) and Matt Beniers (Hingham, Mass.) helped Team USA reel in gold at the recent World Junior Championship. But when it comes to younger teenage talent from the commonwealth, it appears that ship has sailed.

