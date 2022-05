Belmont Hill right wing James Fisher was the first local player taken (ninth overall) in the USHL Phase II Draft. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Last Tuesday was a busy day for local players and a number of others with connections to the region as a slew of familiar names were selected in the 2022 USHL Phase II draft.

Phase II is the portion of the USHL selection process where the 15 league teams are allowed to pick players born between 2002 and 2006 who are not previously protected or affiliated by another league organization. Fourteen local players were selected the previous day in Phase I, the 10-round draft for players born in 2006.