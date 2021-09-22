New England Hockey Journal

USHL

USHL Fall Classic preview: Why these local players can make a splash

By

Cam Lund
Cushing Academy product Cam Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.) played two USHL games in Green Bay last season. (Green Bay Gamblers)

PITTSBURGH — With the USHL 2021-22 regular-season opening on Thursday in Pittsburgh, New England Hockey Journal has coverage of the Tier 1 junior league’s top players in attendance.

After watching streams of preseason games to bring this quick preview of some of the regional players expected to be impact performers in the league this season, we will attend the Fall Classic at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa.

As we observe the games and track the top performances, there will be more in-depth analysis across the USHL as this first major event of the season brings myriad NHL scouts and NCAA coaches into one location to observe the action.

This preview focuses on anticipated play drivers from New England: Ryan Healey, Cam Lund and Jackson Dorrington among others, while looking at some intriguing players with area ties and a few locals who could be drafted in their second year of eligibility.

Future coverage will bring you more on juniors in the USHL and NAHL as we start the march toward the 2022 NHL Entry Draft held in Montreal, July 7-8.

