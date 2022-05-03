New England Hockey Journal

14 New England ’06 prospects taken in USHL Futures Draft

By

Nate Porter (Hingham, Mass.) was selected by the Omaha Lancers in the USHL Futures Draft.

Fourteen players from New England saw their names appear on the board of the 2022 USHL Phase I Draft on Monday afternoon.

It was a 10-round event in which the league's 15 teams selected players born in 2006. On Tuesday, league teams will have a chance to draft players born between 2002 and 2006 in the Phase II portion of the annual selection.

Thayer Academy freshman and Little Bruins U16 right wing Gavin Cornforth was the first player from the region selected. Cornforth was chosen by the Dubuque Fighting Saints. From Milton, Mass., Cornforth is a skilled, slick-skating winger who put up 12 goals and 18 assists in 22 games for Thayer Academy this winter.

The next two New Englanders off the board were defensemen from Boston Advantage 15 Only. Kiernan Poulin (Norwell, Mass.) and Andrew O’Sullivan (Boston, Mass.) were taken in the second and third rounds by the Waterloo Black Hawks and Green Bay Gamblers, respectively.

