USHL: Farrell, Colangelo, Fontaine lead local contingent

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine is one of Chicago's leading scorers. (Chicago Steel)

The top junior hockey league in the country is chock full of New England talent this year.

Some of the region’s top players have decided to head away from home in order to further their development in the United States Hockey League before heading to the NCAA Division 1 level over the next couple of seasons.

The Chicago Steel have dominated the Eastern Conference through nearly half of the season, going 27-4-1-0 through this weekend’s action. Three of the USHL’s top four scorers are New England natives from the Steel, including Harvard commit Sean Farrell (Hopkinton, Mass.), who has 30 assists among his 42 points.