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USA Hockey Select 17s: 9 defenders to watch for 2027 NHL Draft

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Kurt Beck played at Dexter Southfield this past season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We've looked at the forwards from USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp who are 2027 NHL Draft prospects. Now, it's time to look at the defensemen and goalies. 

Select 17 Camp is a great appetizer for NHL scouts to get a look at who they might be watching a lot of this winter for the 2027 NHL Draft. Despite the 2026 NHL Draft having just wrapped up, several NHL scouts were in attendance. NHL Central Scouting was well represented. 

For me, I was at the first two days of games on July 8 and 9. It's no secret that I know the New England and Massachusetts players better. But I was still able to glean some NHL Draft prospects from the other regions. 

Let's dive in. 

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