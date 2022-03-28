USA Hockey Nationals: Will a local team leave Michigan with a midget championship?

Michael Callow (South Boston, Mass.) of St. Sebastian's is a Harvard recruit and prospect for the 2022 NHL Draft. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Eight midget teams from New England will compete for a USA Hockey National Championship over the course of the next week.

Mount Saint Charles is the only team from the region with a spot in three midget divisions, 15 Only, 16-U and 18-U. The Boston Junior Eagles and Yale Junior Bulldogs have teams at 16-U and 18-U while the Minuteman Flames have an entrant in the 15 Only division.

Will a team from New England skate away from Michigan with a midget national championship next Monday? No team from New England has won a national championship since both the Yale Junior Bulldogs and Mid Fairfield Junior Rangers did so in 2017 at 15 Only and 18-U, respectively.