USA Hockey Nationals: Mount Saint Charles wins 18-U crown, other key observations

Jack Spicer's outstanding play in net helped lead Mount St. Charles to the 2022 USAH Tier 1 18-U championship. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

A tough loss to Prep Hockey Conference rival Culver Academies in round-robin play could have derailed Mount Saint Charles Academy’s 18-U national championship hopes. But the veteran squad ran the table the rest of the way and emerged from USA Hockey Nationals in Michigan with its first Tier 1 national championship.

Mount Saint Charles, which knocked off the No. 1-ranked Shattuck-St. Mary’s in the semifinals, beat the St. Louis AAA Blues 6-2 in the final on Monday. 

The team returns to Woonsocket victorious after coming up short a year ago in the championship game against the Rochester Coalition. Coaches Matt Plante, Peter Cronin and Devin Rask assembled and led a special group of players that found ways to win the big games while not relying on the same contributors. Whether it was leading scorers Cam O’Neill or Micah Berger generating consistent offense, a big goal from Pembroke, Mass., native Matt Lewis to secure the True Cup against Northwood School in January, or a bend-but-don’t-break defensive group that neutralized some of the best scorers in the country, the Rhode Island Saint M’s saved their best for last.

