New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

USA Hockey Nationals 19U Tier 1 girls: Players to watch

Avatar photo
By

Kassidy Carmichael
NAHA's Kassidy Carmichael is a two-sport commit to Ohio State. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The prep and MIAA hockey seasons are officially in the rearview.

With that, the focus for many of the region’s best skaters shifts back to the club scene with USA Hockey Nationals.

Massachusetts held its championships back in the fall after Thanksgiving. Assabet Valley won the 19U division over NAHA, automatically advancing to nationals. NAHA, the East Coast Wizards and the Massachusetts Spitfires also earned bids. NAHA is coming off a win in the JWHL U19 championship.

Meanwhile, the New England district just held its regional championships earlier in March. The Mid-Fairfield Stars won the 19U division to qualify.

The 19U, 16U and 14U Tier I tournaments will be right here in Massachusetts at the New England Sports Center in Marlboro from April 1-6.

We’ll break down the region’s 16U and 14U representation later. For now, let’s get into who to watch among the 19U's.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Predictions: Who will make the Frozen Four in NCAA hockey tournament?

Half of the NCAA men's hockey tournament field is from New England. What a year it could be for the locals. The tournament begins on…
Read More
Kassidy Carmichael

USA Hockey Nationals 19U Tier 1 girls: Players to watch

The prep and MIAA hockey seasons are officially in the rearview. With that, the focus for many of the region’s best skaters shifts back to…
Read More
Casey O'Brien (Milton, Mass.), right, celebrates Wisconsin's title with Marianne Picard. (Bailey Hillesheim/Getty Images)

How Milton, Mass., native Casey O’Brien won the Patty Kazmaier Award

Casey O’Brien’s decision to head west to play her college hockey at Wisconsin sure has paid off. O’Brien, a fifth-year senior who’s originally from Milton,…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter