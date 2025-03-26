USA Hockey Nationals 19U Tier 1 girls: Players to watch

NAHA's Kassidy Carmichael is a two-sport commit to Ohio State. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The prep and MIAA hockey seasons are officially in the rearview.

With that, the focus for many of the region’s best skaters shifts back to the club scene with USA Hockey Nationals.

Massachusetts held its championships back in the fall after Thanksgiving. Assabet Valley won the 19U division over NAHA, automatically advancing to nationals. NAHA, the East Coast Wizards and the Massachusetts Spitfires also earned bids. NAHA is coming off a win in the JWHL U19 championship.

Meanwhile, the New England district just held its regional championships earlier in March. The Mid-Fairfield Stars won the 19U division to qualify.

The 19U, 16U and 14U Tier I tournaments will be right here in Massachusetts at the New England Sports Center in Marlboro from April 1-6.

We’ll break down the region’s 16U and 14U representation later. For now, let’s get into who to watch among the 19U's.