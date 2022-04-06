USA Hockey: 5 things to address if ‘I’ were commissioner

The United States celebrates its victory over Canada during the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game. (Getty Images)

After watching, scouting and coaching a full season of USA Hockey bantam and midget hockey in 2021-22, there are plenty of aspects of our great game that need tinkering in order to improve the experience for youth hockey players.

From the very first game back on August 30 at the Canton Ice House to Monday’s 15 Only final in Plymouth, Mich., there were great team and individual performances and scintillating games that had you on the edge of your seat.

USA Hockey has done a lot of great things over the last few decades and it’s showing in results at the NHL draft, scoring charts, and international events. However, even good organizations need checks and balances and must be held accountable.

Here are five things I’d like to see changed for the betterment of youth hockey going forward: