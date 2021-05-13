USA Hockey 15 Only National Championship: Top prospects

Mid Fairfield defenseman Drew Fortescue competes at the 2021 USA Hockey 15 Only National Championship. (Al Aleman/USA Hockey)

EULESS, Texas — There were numerous top prospects competing recently at the 2021 USA Hockey 15 Only National Championship at Children’s Health Star Center just outside of Dallas.

Detroit Honeybaked claimed the national championship with a 6-3 win over Florida Alliance. Mid Fairfield Rangers and Chicago Mission were the two semifinalists who fell short of making the finale. Mount Saint Charles, the only other local team in the 15 Only division of USA Hockey Nationals, failed to advance to the playoffs out of pool play.

Honeybaked was led by a trio of players at each position who are destined to make USA Hockey’s NTDP U-17 Team for the 2021-22 season. Center Charlie Cerrato, defenseman Zach Schulz and goaltender Trey Augustine were the catalysts for head coach Jason Deskins and his team’s run to the national championship.