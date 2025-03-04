Upset index: Which D-3 conference tourney exits were the loudest?

Mat Gover (Atkinson, N.H.) backstopped the Mass. College of Liberal Arts to two MASCAC tourney wins. (John Starsja/MCLA Athletics)

The opening rounds of Division 3 tournaments in New England could be looked at in two ways – a weekend of surprises or a weekend of carnage.

When it was over, some of the region’s top programs were coming to grips with the end to their seasons, and some of the dark horses were riding goaltending and defense into even bigger games.

In none of the four New England leagues has the tournament played out according to seed.

Let’s count down the weekend’s biggest upsets from the NESCAC, MASCAC, Conference of New England and NEHC.