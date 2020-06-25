New England Hockey Journal

Juniors

UNH-bound Joe Nagle reaped benefits of bittersweet trade

By

Weymouth, Mass., native Joe Nagle, far left, celebrating with the New Jersey Titans. (Patrick Garriepy)

Sitting on the bench, thinking he was supporting his teammates, Joe Nagle yelled “Hit!” as one of his buddies on the Northeast Generals forechecked against the New Jersey Titans. But there was one problem. Nagle wasn’t a General anymore, and the Titan he wanted to be knocked off the puck was, in fact, one of his new teammates.

You can’t fault him.

A Weymouth, Mass., native, Nagle, who turned 21 years old in May, joined the Generals late in the 2016-17 season after developing in the Lovell Hockey organization with the Boston Advantage since his PeeWee minor year, and he remained with Northeast for most of the next three campaigns before being traded to New Jersey in early February as part of a three-team transaction.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Prospects Pulse: No pain, no gain for PC’s Parker Ford

Editor's note: This story appears in the June/July issue of New England Hockey Journal. Parker Ford doesn’t fear the abuse that comes with residing in…
Read More

Reaction: Boston Advantage joins USPHL

The Boston Advantage will join the United States Premier Hockey League at the National Collegiate Development Conference and Premier junior levels, as well as 18-U,…
Read More

New England’s NCAA commits

As of Wednesday, May 27, there are 129 players from the six New England states committed to play Division 1 college hockey. The committed players…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter