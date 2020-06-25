UNH-bound Joe Nagle reaped benefits of bittersweet trade

Weymouth, Mass., native Joe Nagle, far left, celebrating with the New Jersey Titans. (Patrick Garriepy)

Sitting on the bench, thinking he was supporting his teammates, Joe Nagle yelled “Hit!” as one of his buddies on the Northeast Generals forechecked against the New Jersey Titans. But there was one problem. Nagle wasn’t a General anymore, and the Titan he wanted to be knocked off the puck was, in fact, one of his new teammates.

You can’t fault him.

A Weymouth, Mass., native, Nagle, who turned 21 years old in May, joined the Generals late in the 2016-17 season after developing in the Lovell Hockey organization with the Boston Advantage since his PeeWee minor year, and he remained with Northeast for most of the next three campaigns before being traded to New Jersey in early February as part of a three-team transaction.