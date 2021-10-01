Sophomore forwards Sam Colangelo and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine run a drill during Northeastern practice. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

In the first practice of the new season in their building, the head coach drew up the drill, explained it and sent his team out to execute. His team responded by going through it at a quick tempo with crisp movements and on-target passing. There were few whistles, and no time was spent having to break things down and start over.

This businesslike approach and sharp execution is what Jerry Keefe and the 2021-22 Northeastern Huskies are all about. They know that there are more expectations than ever riding on the new season after some impressive teams have been unable to win the games that matter most. Keefe, 45, might be a rookie head coach on paper, but after spending a decade assisting Jim Madigan behind the bench, he’s no stranger to the program.

With an impressive core of upperclassmen and some precocious first-year players joining the roster, capturing another Beanpot trophy or Hockey East title has become par for the course on St. Botolph Street. While that success has been welcome, the team wants more.

