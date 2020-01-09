UMass product Cale Makar grinding way into Calder Trophy contention

Cale Makar is lighting it up this season for the Colorado Avalanche. (Getty Images)

Before launching his Division 1 head coaching career at St. Lawrence University, Greg Carvel spent 12 years as an assistant behind National Hockey League benches.

Carvel helped both the Anaheim Ducks and Ottawa Senators reach the Stanley Cup Final and coached Sergei Fedorov and Dominik Hasek before they were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. He’s helped players succeed at the sport’s highest level and knew all along that star Colorado Avalanche rookie Cale Makar could be the next in line following two seasons at the University of Massachusetts.

“I was comparing him to Erik Karlsson and Connor McDavid during all the interviews by the second half of last year, and that wasn’t a joke,” said Carvel, the reigning Spencer Penrose National Coach of the Year, now in his fourth year at UMass.