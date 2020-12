Center Matt Baker put up 56 points in his Dartmouth career. (Dartmouth Athletics/Doug Austin)

UMass has received commitments from Ivy League players who will compete for the Hockey East program in 2021-22 as graduate transfers.

Dartmouth center Matt Baker and Cornell right wing Cam Donaldson will join the Minutemen for the 2021-22 season.

Baker, a ’97 center from Midhurst, Ontario, will give UMass another solid option down the middle of the lineup. Baker skates well, plays hard and has skill.