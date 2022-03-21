UMass: From Hockey East outpost to its best program

UMass won the Hockey East title on Saturday night. (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

BOSTON — The University of Massachusetts hockey program was in a vastly different state when Greg Carvel took over in 2016.

The Minutemen won just six times during his first season at the helm, but the next five years have been a meteoric rise to the top of the college hockey world.

Another milestone along the program’s journey was achieved Saturday night at TD Garden as sophomore defenseman Aaron Bohlinger redirected senior Anthony Del Gaizo’s shot from the high slot at 3:06 of overtime to lift UMass to a 2-1 win over Connecticut, securing its second consecutive Hockey East championship.