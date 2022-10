Chase Bradley has been very impactful early for UConn. (UConn Athletics)

When he was playing in the USHL, Chase Bradley of UConn got into the habit of trying to throw a big hit on his first shift of the night.

“It got me into the game,” he says.

And it still does. A couple of minutes into Friday’s game against Union, the sophomore winger unloaded on a Dutchmen defenseman.

“He put him in the third row,” said an NHL scout who was at the game.