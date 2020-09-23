Nate Hanley played the past two seasons for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. (Rick Boots/RoughRiders)

UConn and Harvard added commitments over the past couple of days. UConn picked up ’02 forward Nate Hanley, a former Northeastern commit.

Hanley, from Rocky Point, N.Y., played the past two seasons for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the USHL. Due to that organization ceasing operations for the upcoming season, he was recently added in the USHL dispersal draft by the Youngstown Phantoms.

After scoring just two goals and three assists in 27 games with Cedar Rapids in 2018-19, he saw a steady increase in production this past season. He had 10 goals and 15 assists in 46 games. Hanley is primed to have an even better season in 2020-21 with the Phantoms.