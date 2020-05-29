New England Hockey Journal

UConn forward Ruslan Iskhakov turns pro with TPS

A native of Moscow, Russia, Ruslan Iskhakov netted 15 goals for UConn over two seasons. (Getty Images)

University of Connecticut forward Ruslan Iskhakov has opted to turn pro with TPS in the Liiga, according to multiple reports.

The Moscow, Russia, native was a mainstay in the top six for the Huskies over his two seasons. Iskhakov appeared in 64 games while recording 15 goals and 27 assists. Iskhakov showed flashes of elite skill and hockey sense but struggled with the physicality of college hockey at times.

An ’00 left-shot forward, Iskhakov was a second-round pick of the New York Islanders in the 2018 NHL draft. Iskhakov and the Islanders both preferred that he return to UConn for his junior season. However, financial reasons related to the coronavirus forced him and his family to make the decision to turn pro.

