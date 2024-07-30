Two New Englanders make U.S. Hlinka Gretzky Cup team

Alex Donovan had six points in six games at USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp. (USA Hockey)

When the Hlinka Gretzky Cup gets underway Aug. 5-10, two locals and others with connections to New England will be suited up in Red, White and Blue.

Forwards Teddy Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.) and Alex Donovan (Darien, Conn.) were selected on Tuesday morning.

Defenseman Tommy Bleyl made the team, too. He's from Glenville, N.Y., but is a longtime standout for Mid Fairfield.

Jesse Orlowsky, a Harvard commit, made the team, as did Quinnipiac commits Nicolas Sykora and Matthew Lansing.

The event will be held at Rogers Place and Downtown Community Arena in Edmonton.