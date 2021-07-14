Two New Englanders make Five Nations team

Junior Eagles/Thayer goalie Thomas Kiesewette rmade the U.S. Under-17 Men’s Select Team. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

AMHERST, N.Y. — Two players from New England made the U.S. Under-17 Men’s Select Team that will compete in next month’s Five Nations Tournament in Sipoo, Switzerland.

Defenseman Lucas St. Louis and goaltender Thomas Kiesewetter earned a spot on the team due to their strong showings at USA Hockey Select 16 Player Development Camp over the past week at Northtown Center, a multi-rink facility just outside of Buffalo.

The six-day camp concluded with an All-Star game held Tuesday morning. In addition to the duo selected to represent the red, white and blue, two other locals made it to the All-Star game. Avon Old Farms center Joe Connor and Boston Advantage 16-U right wing Will McDonough got the nod for the final game of the camp.