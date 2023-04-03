Two New Englanders make 2023-24 USA Hockey NTDP U17 team

Richard Gallant played at St. Mark's for the last two seasons. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Two players from New England were selected for the 2023-24 USA Hockey National Team Development Program U17 team roster that will begin play this September.

Players born in 2007 were picked based on evaluations over two years, culminating in the NTDP Evaluation Camp last month at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. USA Hockey NTDP Director of Player Personnel Kevin Reiter and assistant director of player personnel Brent Darnell are tasked with picking the team along with a group of scouts and the team’s head coach Dan Muse (Canton, Mass.).

In total, 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders were named to the roster.

In addition to the two New Englanders, an additional player who plays on a local team earned the honor of being able to represent the red, white and blue.