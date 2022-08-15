Two New Englanders highlight U.S. team for Women’s World Championship

Alex Carpenter is on the U.S. team for the women's worlds for the eighth time. (Getty Images)

The American team for the Women’s World Championship that start next week will have a lot of familiar names for New England fans.

Alex Carpenter, the forward from North Reading, Mass., who also shined at Boston College, is back for another turn with the team. Also returning is forward Caroline Harvey, from Salem. N.H.

This is Carpenter’s eighth time on the Team USA roster for the Women’s World Championships. She’s also been on two Olympic squads. Harvey is skating on her second straight Women’s World Championship team for the Americans and was also a member of this year’s Olympic team.

Joining them on the 23-player roster will be several players who spent their college years in New England.

Aerin Frankel, who just finished her time at Northeastern, will be one of the goalies. It’s the third WWC roster invitation for the Chappaqua, N.Y., native. Fellow Northeastern product Kendall Coyne Schofield, a forward, is on the team for a ninth time.

Another Northeastern product, forward Hayley Scamurra, is making her fourth appearance on the women’s world championship roster.

Boston College has three players on the Team USA roster — defender Cayla Barnes (fourth appearance), forward Hannah Bilka (first appearance) and defender Megan Keller (seventh).

The Americans are looking to avenge their loss to Canada in the gold-medal game in the 2021 tournament.

They open play on Aug. 25 in Denmark against Japan. They will also play Finland, Switzerland and Canada in the opening round.