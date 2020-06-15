Two former Hockey East goaltenders commit to Long Island University

Vinnie Purpura was 0-4-0 with an .895 save percentage in six games for the BU Terriers. (Getty Images)

A pair of former third-string goaltenders in Hockey East will be joining the newly formed program at Long Island University.

LIU head coach Brett Riley gained commitments from ’98 Vinnie Purpura and ’95 Stephen Mundinger. The duo are the first two goaltenders to commit to the fledgling program.

Purpura, from Lemont, Ill., spent parts of two seasons at Boston University. He joined the Terriers prior to the second semester of the 2018-19 season. Purpura appeared in just six games during that span, compiling a 0-4-0 record with a .895 save percentage.