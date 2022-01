UMass commit Cam O’Neill is narrowing in on 80 points on the season. (Photo by NH Sports Photography)

SALEM, N.H. — Mount Saint Charles topped Northwood in the final of the 2022 True Prep Cup to win its fourth consecutive in-season tournament of the hockey season.

Matt Plante’s team came away victorious after defeating Nichols, Frederick Gunn and Northwood. The other teams in the eight-team event were Culver, Dexter Southfield, Kimball Union, and St. Andrew’s College.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday’s final: