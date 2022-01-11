New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Power Rankings: Who starts out the new year at No. 1?

By

Nobles - Ben MacDonald
Disruptions have plagued prep schools like Noble & Greenough since the start of Christmas break. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It’s been a hectic few weeks trying to keep up with the cancellations and postponements in prep school hockey since the Christmas break.

With so many games scrapped for now, this week’s New England Hockey Journal Prep School Power Rankings sees some changes, but not much has been learned since the Christmas tournaments. Hopefully, more schools will follow the example set by Paul Pearl at Cushing and Danny Donato at Dexter Southfield, continuing to power through and play games.

With less than two months remaining in the prep school season, the time is now for teams that got off to slow starts to make a charge. Obviously, Salisbury is a top-five team on paper. The Crimson Knights haven’t played up to that yet. This Wednesday’s marquee game at Cushing is now off.

The premier game on the schedule now is a matinee on Monday. St. Sebastian’s will travel about five minutes down the road to face Nobles in a big clash of ISL rivals. Let’s hope that both teams will have a full lineup when the Arrows and Bulldogs drop the puck to end the holiday weekend.

Editor's note: All dates and times listed below are subject to change amid the ongoing wave of disruptions due to the coronavirus. 

