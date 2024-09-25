Transfer portal continues to raise the bar for Atlantic Hockey

Liam McLinskey is an example of Atlantic Hockey teams having success in the transfer portal. (Rob Branning/Holy Cross)

Nils Wallstrom was a standout as a freshman goaltender at American International last season.

Nils Wallstrom won’t play at American International as a sophomore this season.

After going 19-12-2 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.27 goals-against average in 33 appearances with AIC, the 6-foot-3 Swede opted to enter the transfer portal, eventually committing to Merrimack in Hockey East.

It’s a story that feels commonplace in college hockey with quality players at smaller programs, whether it be at AIC, fellow schools in Atlantic Hockey America or elsewhere.