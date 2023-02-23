Tracking the 2023 New England high school hockey championships

Winners will be crowned between now and March 21. Check back here to learn the details as new champions emerge.

New England Hockey Journal will capture the details of all of New England’s high school champions on this page.

It’s been a long year full of hard work put in by girls and boys throughout the six-state region. Early mornings and late nights at practice. Hockey, schoolwork, training — now is the time for all that effort to pay off.

It’s championship season for high school hockey across New England.

Cheverus co-op players hoist the trophy after their title-game win over Yarmouth/Freeport in Maine. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Connecticut

The girls state final will be contested on March 8 at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden.

The boys state finals will be contested over several days: the Division 3 final will be held on March 16, Division 2 on March 20 and Division 1 on March 21.

Maine

Girls, Class A

Champion: Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach/Kennebunk/Windham

Lucy Johnson scored a hat trick in the second period to provide all the scoring needed by the Cheverus co-op in a 3-2 win over Yarmouth/Freeport to claim Maine’s single-division girls title. Cheverus ended the season with an 18-3 record.

The boys finals will be contested on March 11 at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Massachusetts

All state finals will be contested on March 19 at TD Garden in Boston.

New Hampshire

All state finals will be contested on March 11 at SNHU Arena in Manchester.

Rhode Island

All state finals will be contested on March 18 at Providence College.

Vermont

All state finals will be contested on March 7-8.