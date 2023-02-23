Tracking the 2023 New England high school hockey championships

It’s championship season for high school hockey across New England.
It’s been a long year full of hard work put in by girls and boys throughout the six-state region. Early mornings and late nights at practice. Hockey, schoolwork, training — now is the time for all that effort to pay off.
New England Hockey Journal will capture the details of all of New England’s high school champions on this page.
Winners will be crowned between now and March 21. Check back here to learn the details as new champions emerge.