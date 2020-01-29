Top undiscovered free-agent gems in Hockey East

Massachusetts right wing Mitchell Chaffee is having an attention-grabbing season. (UMass Athletics)

The growing pipeline from NCAA hockey to the NHL has opened a unique path to the Show. As more players are taking the college route, teams are becoming more likely to keep their eyes on undrafted NCAA free agents.

Unlike players who are drafted before they play a single game or right after a standout freshman year, the older, undrafted players can be appealing to teams because they often have more experience that prepares them for a quick jump to the pro stage.

With less than three months until the end of the season, we take a peek at undrafted free agents playing in Hockey East who are making the best cases to get themselves on NHL radars.