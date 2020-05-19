Top uncommitted 2003 birth-year players in New England

Cully Wilson played left wing on the top line for Dexter Southfield this past season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With Dexter Southfield junior center Matt Copponi announcing his commitment to Merrimack earlier this month, it’s a good time to update the list of top uncommitted ’03s in New England.

Copponi, from Mansfield, Mass., certainly was one of the top five uncommitted players in his age group. While he joins a large list of New England ’03s with a college commit, there are still several very enticing players on the market.

A few players have really come on strong, including a couple who dazzled in their first year of prep school hockey. The top 10 looks a lot different than the last time we published such a list in October 2019. I believe every player on this list is capable of playing Division 1 college hockey.