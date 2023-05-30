Top uncommitted ’06s at the 2023 Mass. Hockey Festival

Dylan Hunt projects to be a strong Division 1 commit. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

ROCKLAND, Mass. – Many of the best 2006-born players from across the state took part in the Mass. Hockey Festival Final 40 at Lovell Arena.

College coaches were assigned as evaluators by Mass. Hockey for each age group, including the '06s. The group of coaches watched each stage from the first tryout through last weekend’s festival and the Final 40.

They were tasked with selecting the top nine forwards, five defensemen and one goaltender to send to USA Hockey Select 17 Player Development Camp in Amherst, N.Y., next month.

The '06s that were selected will skate together as a team as USA Hockey is bringing back the format that was previously used a number of years ago.