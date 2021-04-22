Top scorer Bobby Trivigno set to return to UMass for senior season

Bobby Trivigno was a first-team All-American for UMass. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

UMass received some good news on Wednesday afternoon. Leading scorer Bobby Trivigno will return for his senior season in hopes of leading the Minutemen to back-to-back Hockey East and national titles.

Trivigno, from Setauket, N.Y., continually has exceeded expectations since getting to UMass. The 5-foot-8 left wing had a good freshman season, scoring 13 goals and 15 assists in 39 games. He took a slight step back as a sophomore, registering nine goals and 11 assists.

Trivigno had a monster year in 2020-21, scoring 11 goals and 23 assists in 29 games, while wearing an ‘A’ on his sweater. Trivigno leads by example. He’s one of the smaller players on the ice, but he goes to the dirty areas, fights for every inch and loose puck, and doesn’t back down from any opposing player.