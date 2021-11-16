Top prospects: Massachusetts Hockey 18-U State Championship

The Junior Eagles captured top billing at the Massachusetts Hockey 18-U State Championship over the weekend. (Boston Junior Eagles)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Boston Junior Eagles captured top billing at the Massachusetts Hockey 18-U State Championship over the weekend.

The three-day tournament, held at the New England Sports Center, was the culmination of the fall hockey season in the region. The Junior Eagles, coached by BC alum John Joyce, defeated South Shore Kings Prep in Sunday afternoon’s championship game by a score of 5-3.

A number of NHL personnel, including crossover scouts from across the country, were in attendance to watch a number of 2022 draft prospects that were competing in the tournament. Junior Eagles right wing Michael Callow and East Coast Wizards center Ben MacDonald didn’t disappoint as both players put on quite a show in games over the weekend.

There were also a ton of college coaches from the region in the building, particularly on Sunday. They were there to keep an eye on their recruits as well as check out some of the uncommitted players still available.

I thought the three-day tournament put on by Massachusetts Hockey, led by Executive Director Kevin Kavanagh, was well run. The games were officiated by two refs and two linesmen, which made for better calls on offsides than usual at a midget game. The tournament program had all the rosters. Most importantly, the players were treated well. There were a couple of highly competitive games that were fun to watch. The games were all under one roof and start times were staggered, which allowed for optimal viewing.

Below is a look at the top eight 2022 NHL draft prospects from the Massachusetts Hockey 18-U State Championship followed by a look at one uncommitted player from each team who stood out, based on this weekend’s games.