(Getty Images)

BRIGHTON, Mass. – While the Northeast Pack events and the Junior Eagles and Mount Saint Charles games entertained the most scouts, there were a slew of other showcases and tournaments of note over the weekend in the New England area.

The Boston Junior Eagles 14U Invite and the Seacoast Academy Tier 1 Invite had a couple of intriguing prospects from outside of the area. South Shore Kings downed the hosts, the Junior Eagles, in the championship game of the Junior Eagles 14U Invite. The hero was `08 Tommy Wilkinson (Duxbury, Mass.), who scored the game-winner.

At the Seacoast Academy Tier 1 Invite, the big name was Merrimack commit Luke Goukler, who was playing for the Nashville Junior Predators 16U. Goukler, an `06 from Cumming, Ga., is a highly skilled winger who is one of three players in that birth year committed to the Warriors.

There was certainly less depth in the overall talent pool at the Boston Junior Eagles 14U Invite, but one forward and one defenseman showed why they’re getting serious interest from NHLPA agents. Below is a look at the top forward and top defenseman from the Boston Junior Eagles 14U Invite.