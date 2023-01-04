Eli Chilicki has been sensational for Berwick. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Not every team was in action over the past week, but the show must go on.

Prep hockey has almost fully returned from the Christmas break, and so we'll continue our efforts identifying the standout performers of the past week. The Housatonic wasn't in action, so naturally, there won't be any top performers coming from any of those teams. In some conferences, we've failed to name a top performer. That's because either enough teams weren't in action to have a true top performer, or there just weren't enough great performances.

There would've been a lot more action, but the Nichols-Belmont Hill Tournament in Buffalo, N.Y., was canceled due to snow.

Here are the top performers from the last week.