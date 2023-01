Brendan Holahan had a great week for Brunswick. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Almost all boys prep hockey teams were back in action this past week, as squads settle into the race for the playoffs.

The theme of this week was outstanding goaltending performances. There are some in here that may go down as best-of-the-season type outings (yes, I'm looking right at you, Rudy Guimond).

There were others as well, which we'll get to later.

Let's dive into the best prep performances of the last week.