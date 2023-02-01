Top performers from the week of Jan. 25-31 in boys prep hockey

Sean Gibbons has been a key cog for Brunswick. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The fun thing about this story every week is there are constantly new players making their way onto the list.

But there are many names who were top performers this week who are top performers a lot and are in the midst of memorable seasons.

As the season enters its final month, it will be interesting to see which players step up the most.

The one thing we do know is that given how unexpected the first two months were, the final month should be pretty freakin' exciting.

Let's dive into the final top performers of January.