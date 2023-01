Beau Lane was vital in Thayer taking down Cushing. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The race to the playoffs is on in boys prep hockey, as is evident in the tight results and terrific action around the region.

It's an off-the-board kind of year in terms of teams vying for the Elite 8. There are some usual suspects, but there are also a plethora of teams fulfilling even more than their expected potential.

At the center of the action are the top performers. There are some new names leading the charge this week.

So, let's dive in.