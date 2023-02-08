New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Top performers from the week of Feb. 1-7 in prep hockey

Avatar photo
By

Rudy Guimond
Rudy Guimond plays for Taft School and Tier 1 Nationals-bound Yale Jr. Bulldogs. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Somehow, we're over two months into the season and February is upon us.

The first two months featured some outstanding performances, but the stakes will be raised as the final weeks of the season give teams one last chance to make their best impression.

There were a lot of notable performances over the last week in boys prep hockey. It felt like there were a good number of high-save games from goalies and a ton of goals.

The race to the postseason is only heating up. Let's dive into this week's top performers.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Rudy Guimond

Top performers from the week of Feb. 1-7 in prep hockey

Somehow, we're over two months into the season and February is upon us. The first two months featured some outstanding performances, but the stakes will…
Read More

MIAA power rankings: Belmont moves up in latest top 10

The cream continues to rise to the top in Massachusetts high school hockey action this winter. With less than three weeks left in the regular…
Read More

With a veteran-heavy group, Tabor girls hockey aims for another playoff run

For Eric Long, now in his 16th season at Tabor Academy, his goals as head coach are the same. “When I talk to the kids…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter