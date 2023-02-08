Top performers from the week of Feb. 1-7 in prep hockey

Rudy Guimond plays for Taft School and Tier 1 Nationals-bound Yale Jr. Bulldogs. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Somehow, we're over two months into the season and February is upon us.

The first two months featured some outstanding performances, but the stakes will be raised as the final weeks of the season give teams one last chance to make their best impression.

There were a lot of notable performances over the last week in boys prep hockey. It felt like there were a good number of high-save games from goalies and a ton of goals.

The race to the postseason is only heating up. Let's dive into this week's top performers.