Joe Connor won MVP of the Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic. (Avon Old Farms School)

The many boys prep hockey holiday tournaments throughout the region made for tons of exciting action over the last seven days.

Holiday tournaments always have an added layer of importance with multiple teams in one area at one time, which makes life much easier for college coaches, scouts and prep hockey fans.

There were some familiar faces that dominated over the past week, while some new names emerged.

Here's a complete look at the top performers in prep hockey over the last seven days.