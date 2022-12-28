Top performers from the first month of boys prep hockey

Landan Resendes has six goals and 13 points for Cushing. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The boys prep hockey season is roughly one month old and with the Christmas break coming to a close, it's a great time to look back and reflect on the first part of the season.

It's been an action-packed season, as reflected in the latest rankings. A lot of the usual suspects are still there (I'm looking at you, Salisbury, Cushing, Kimball Union and Avon Old Farms). But a few different teams have jumped into the upper echelon (Now it's your turn, Milton, Frederick Gunn and Tilton).

The same goes for players.

It's only a month. There's still a ton of hockey left to be played and lots of time for teams and players to rise to the top.

Here's a look at the top performers from the first month of prep hockey.