Top performers from NEPSAC boys playoffs

Stephen Peck made 44 stops to beat Cushing in the Elite 8 final. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The prep school playoffs were a sprint. In the course of five days, three different tournaments went from eight teams to one.

And there was quite a lot of action.

New champions have been crowned. Taft took the Large School title, Lawrence Academy finished off an impressive run with the Small School championship and Avon Old Farms sits atop the prep hockey mountain after snagging the coveted Elite 8 title.

Lots of players brought their best for these games.

Here are the top performers from the playoffs.