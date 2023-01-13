Jonathan Castagna was one of St. Andrew's College's best players at the True Hockey Prep Cup. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – The 2023 True Hockey Prep Cup brought a number of NHL executives and scouts to the Merrimack College campus over the course of three days last weekend.

Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney and a number of the organization’s other scouts attended the event ahead of its midseason meetings. A handful of NHL teams had their Director of Amateur Scouting and top crossover scouts inside the facility with two ice sheets.

In somewhat of an upset, Culver Academy won the event, thanks to a shootout victory over St. Andrew’s College in the final. Culver, coached by former Vermont assistant Kevin Patrick, received a strong effort and a few unheralded players stepped up during victories over St. Andrew’s College, Frederick Gunn and Kimball Union.

UMass recruit Larry Keenan, the team’s only commit, was the leader of a solid Culver defensive group that also included Isaac Fecteau and former NTDP Evaluation Camp attendee Francois DeVilliers. Up front, Philippe Lalonde, Cole Barrett, and Romulus Riego de Dios were a few of the players that stepped up.

FULL RESULTS: Check out all the action from the 2023 True Hockey Prep Cup

Below is a look at the top three prospects for both 2023 and 2024 NHL drafts, plus uncommitted players who had notable performances at the True Hockey Prep Cup: