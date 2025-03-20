New England Hockey Journal

Girls

Top girls prep performers from the 2024-25 season

Avatar photo
By

Morgan McGathey
Morgan McGathey led the NEPSAC with 39 goals and 58 points. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Another girls prep hockey season is in the books. 

The 2024-25 girls prep hockey season is all wrapped up. Loomis Chaffee took home the Elite 8 title. Meanwhile, Deerfield won the Large School championship, and New Hampton won its third straight Small School title. 

It was an exciting season, packed with plenty of parity and a ton of high-end prospects. Williston Northampton dominated in the regular season, but the top-seeded Wildcats fell to No. 5 Phillips Andover, who also upset No. 4 Nobles in its run to the Elite 8 final. Meanwhile, No. 6 BB&N upset No. 3 Dexter Southfield. The Large bracket also saw a fifth seed, Tabor, march to the finals, while sixth-seeded St. Mark's danced to the Small School championship. 

That's only getting into the craziness of the playoffs, let alone the regular season.

There were also some dominant players. That’s what this story is all about.

This marks the end of our first season of Top Performers on the girls side. It was a lot of fun taking stock of the biggest performers around the region in a given week, and I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did. 

A lot of the frequent flyers in our weekly Top Performers are prominent in this piece, naturally. 

For the final time this season, let’s dive in.

