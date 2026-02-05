New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Top girls prep performers from Jan. 28-Feb. 3

Avatar photo
By

Maddie Lahah
St. George's Maddie Lahah had three goals and five points in three games last week. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We're into the final month of the girls prep hockey regular season.

In just a few weeks, we'll be breaking down the NEPSAC playoff fields and sharing our predictions (which will be completely correct). Before any of that, there's still a lot of hockey to break down and look forward to.

There are some huge matchups over the coming week, and there were several key tilts last week, too. Naturally, a slew of players rose to the occasion. We weren't short on clutch performances to consider in this week's batch of top performers.

As always, if you have updated statistics or a nominee for a top performer in a given week, please email me at [email protected].

Here are the top performers in girls prep hockey from Jan. 28-Feb. 3.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Maddie Lahah

Top girls prep performers from Jan. 28-Feb. 3

We're into the final month of the girls prep hockey regular season. In just a few weeks, we'll be breaking down the NEPSAC playoff fields…
Read More

10 standouts, takeaways from Catholic Memorial’s win over Xaverian

BOSTON — Despite Catholic Memorial controlling play for most of the first period against Xaverian, the game was scoreless. Then came the final minute. With…
Read More
Elizabeth Allen

11 standouts, takeaways from Dexter Southfield’s win at Phillips Exeter

EXETER, N.H. — Dexter Southfield let the scoreboard do the talking. As the physicality and emotions intensified, so did Dexter's lead as the No. 6…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter