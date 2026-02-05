Top girls prep performers from Jan. 28-Feb. 3

St. George's Maddie Lahah had three goals and five points in three games last week. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We're into the final month of the girls prep hockey regular season.

In just a few weeks, we'll be breaking down the NEPSAC playoff fields and sharing our predictions (which will be completely correct). Before any of that, there's still a lot of hockey to break down and look forward to.

There are some huge matchups over the coming week, and there were several key tilts last week, too. Naturally, a slew of players rose to the occasion. We weren't short on clutch performances to consider in this week's batch of top performers.

As always, if you have updated statistics or a nominee for a top performer in a given week, please email me at [email protected].

Here are the top performers in girls prep hockey from Jan. 28-Feb. 3.