Maria Gray has a seven-game point streak (11 points) and four-game goal streak (five goals) for Phillips Exeter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

We're about to enter the final month of the girls prep hockey regular season.

The last week featured several key matchups, be it Dexter Southfield hosting Williston and then Thayer, BB&N and Groton taking on Rivers, Nobles facing Phillips Exeter or Deerfield battling New Hampton.

With high-level matchups come high-level performances, which there is an abundance of in this week's round of top performers.

A friendly reminder: attending every NEPSAC girls prep hockey game in New England is impossible, so we rely on reports from coaches, parents and social media accounts to help us select the performers in a given week. If you have a nominee, please email me at [email protected].

Let's dive into the top girls prep performers from Jan. 22-28.