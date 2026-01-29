NYA's Eve-Marie Leclerc allowed one goal on 65 shots over two games in the past week. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We're about to enter the final month of the girls prep hockey regular season.

The games will only continue to become more meaningful as the playoff pictures round into focus.

There was no shortage of heroics to unpack this week, especially in terms of offensive performances. The scoring race is as packed as we've seen it in recent years.

As always, if you have updated statistics or a nominee for a top performer in a given week, please email me at [email protected].

Let's dive into the top performers in girls prep from Jan. 21-27.